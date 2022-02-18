Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,998,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 670,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,733 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

