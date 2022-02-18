Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after acquiring an additional 143,679 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 254,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 239,868 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 961,660 shares of company stock worth $8,060,124. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

