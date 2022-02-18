Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 62.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $11.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

