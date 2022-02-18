Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter worth $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CBIZ by 14.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

NYSE CBZ opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

