Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,387,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.16. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $103.91 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

