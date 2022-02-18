Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,578 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSBR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 453,904 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 307,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSBR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BSBR opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0578 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

