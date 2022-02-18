Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

BSIG opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

