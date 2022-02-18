Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 28.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of QTWO opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.