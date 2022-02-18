Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by 52.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 113.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.4%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Point Credit news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 241,366 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $3,386,364.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 679,142 shares of company stock worth $9,586,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.