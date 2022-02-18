Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,215 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PXD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $230.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $131.76 and a 12-month high of $232.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

