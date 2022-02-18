Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,517 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $115.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.49. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.