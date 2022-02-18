Eaton Vance Management Sells 293,607 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 293,607 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $94.20 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

