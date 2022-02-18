Eaton Vance Management Sells 595 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,073 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

