Eaton Vance Management Sells 781 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.