Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,505 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock remained flat at $$12.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.