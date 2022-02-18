Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 50.2% in January

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the January 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 482,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,672,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,431,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,549,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 933,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 58,126 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

