Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,700 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 304,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 569,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ECVT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 319,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $239,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

