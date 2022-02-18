electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce $1.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 million. electroCore posted sales of $930,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 million to $5.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $10.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow electroCore.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ECOR opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.89. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 43.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 102.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 562,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 92,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

