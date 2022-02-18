Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.71. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.25. 26,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,420. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

