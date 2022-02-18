Elementis plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Elementis in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elementis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elementis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Elementis
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.
