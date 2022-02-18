Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) SVP Ilya Yuffa Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LLY stock opened at $240.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

