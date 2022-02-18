Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.27.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 105,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.