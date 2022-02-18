Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 257.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:EMLAF opened at $31.13 on Friday. Empire has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

