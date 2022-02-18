Employers (NYSE:EIG) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.06.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,043,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after buying an additional 793,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,035,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

