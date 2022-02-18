Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post sales of $20.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.10 million and the lowest is $16.79 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $90.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $98.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $157.22 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. 375,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,953. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

