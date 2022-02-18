Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,953. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.