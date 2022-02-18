Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENTA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.