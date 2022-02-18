Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at National Bank Financial

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.