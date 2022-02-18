Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at TD Securities

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.08.

ENB stock opened at C$52.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.98 and a twelve month high of C$55.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.78. The company has a market cap of C$106.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 119.86%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

