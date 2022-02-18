Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $45.56 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $5.21 on Thursday, hitting $137.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,651. Endava has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Endava alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Endava by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endava by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.