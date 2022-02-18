Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endava from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $137.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.61. Endava has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 26.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 31.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

