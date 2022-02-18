Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston Sells 13,181 Shares

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 13,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $16,212.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $92,049.41.

On Monday, January 3rd, Cesar Johnston sold 6,462 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $8,529.84.

Shares of WATT opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Energous Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 639,827 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Energous by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 410,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energous by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energous by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

