Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston Sells 13,181 Shares

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 13,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $16,212.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $92,049.41.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Cesar Johnston sold 6,462 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $8,529.84.
Shares of WATT opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Energous Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
