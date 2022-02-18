Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of ET stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 103,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

