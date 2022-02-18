Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Down 8.9%

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.17. 10,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 428,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Engagesmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.