Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Down 8.9%

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.17. 10,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 428,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Engagesmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
