Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.Equifax also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.180 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.91.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.63. 24,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.80. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 400,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Equifax by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Equifax by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.