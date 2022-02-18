Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers Sells 60 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $691.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $758.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $794.50. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is 207.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.24.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

