Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.27 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Equinix stock opened at $691.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $758.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $794.50. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Equinix alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,782 shares of company stock worth $15,943,095. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.24.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.