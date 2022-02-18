Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.15.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $30.04 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 135.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

