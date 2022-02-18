Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,235,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

