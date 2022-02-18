Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Equitable has raised its dividend by 173.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Equitable has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equitable to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Equitable stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock worth $3,431,720. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,585,000 after buying an additional 862,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

