Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Applied Genetic Technologies Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.50).

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 3.13. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

