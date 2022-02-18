Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2023 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

