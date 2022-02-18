Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arista Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.46.

ANET stock opened at $129.23 on Friday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $788,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,694 shares of company stock worth $83,153,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 412.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,008,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

