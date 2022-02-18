Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$2.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$126.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.04 and a 52 week high of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95.

In other Integra Resources news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong purchased 13,200 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,326.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

