Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Nomad Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

NSR stock opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$542.79 million and a PE ratio of 39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.78.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.