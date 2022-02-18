Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Up 38.3% in January

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,882,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,120 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $31,474,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 9,540,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,001. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.