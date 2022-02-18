Eric Scott Grossberg Sells 3,526 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Scott Grossberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $151,685.60.

On Friday, January 14th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $210,476.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $11.66 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

