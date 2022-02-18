ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 658,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

