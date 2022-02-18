Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Up 30.0% in January

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 753,500 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $88.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESTA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 61.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after buying an additional 237,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,797,000 after purchasing an additional 211,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 248,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.