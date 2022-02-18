Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,100 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 669,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of ETON opened at $3.79 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

